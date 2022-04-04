BSF seizes Pak fishing boat from near border in Gujarat's Bhuj

New Delhi, April 4 The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday that it has seized one Pakistani fishing boat from the Harami Nala area near Bhuj in Gujarat.

According to BSF officials, at around 8.20 pm on Sunday, force personnel noticed the movement of two Pakistani fishing boats and four to five Pakistani fishermen near border pillar No. 1160.

After seeing the BSF patrol party approaching them, the Pakistani fishermen took advantage of the marshy terrain and fled to the Pakistani territory. However, the BSF troopers chased them and seized one Pakistani fishing boat, approximately 100 metres inside the Indian territory.

"The seized boat was thoroughly searched but nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except some fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment. Intensive search of the area is on," an official said.

Earlier on March 17, the BSF had seized two Pakistani boats in the Sir Creek area in Bhuj.

Similarly, on February 10, the BSF had seized at least 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nala in Bhuj.

