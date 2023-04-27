BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 27 : Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakist drone sneaking into the Indian territory, carrying packets of Heroin and Opium, near Dhanoe Kalan village of Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Thursday.

The BSF troops recovered a black coloured Drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) in partially broken condition during the initial search of the area, informed BSF Punjab Frontier.

Among other materials recovered included a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing two packets of suspected heroin and two small packets of Opium, one iron ring attached to the consignment, added the BSF.

The Gross weight of the two packets of heroin was 2 kg and that of Opium is- 170 grams.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday intercepted a drone infiltrating from the Pakistan side by opening fire at it.

"A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side", BSF said in a statement.

On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakist drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a Pakist drone along the Indo-Pak border which intruded on the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 to February 3 at 2:30 AM.

The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said BSF.

