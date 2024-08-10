BSF, with BGB's assistance, foils Bangladeshi infiltration bid

Siliguri, Aug 10 The Border Security Force (BSF) with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) foiled an infiltration attempt along India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday, an official said.

According to a spokesperson of the border guarding force, BSF troopers "successfully addressed a significant and different kind of challenge at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar with around 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, approaching the international border, seeking refuge in India".

The spokesperson said that upon encountering these people, the BSF promptly approached BGB to take these Bangladeshi nationals back, ensuring that the situation was managed without escalating further tensions.

The quick and decisive actions of the BSF, in coordination with Cooch Behar district's civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue.

The official said that this operation underscores the BSF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's borders while also recognising the importance of addressing humanitarian concerns with compassion and strict adherence to international standards.

The PRO said that this emerging challenge is new to the BSF, which is primarily entrusted with the security of India's borders along both Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"Faced with the delicate task of managing humanitarian concerns while ensuring border security, the BSF demonstrated exceptional professionalism, with its officers and men swiftly responding to the situation," he pointed out.

Security has been tightened along India-Bangladesh border following the recent developments in the neighbouring nation, including unrest and violent protests leading to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from her prime ministerial position.

Various central and state security agencies, including the BSF, Coast Guard and coastal police, have increased the intensity of patrolling at the marine borders with Bangladesh in the Sunderbans area as well, scattered over West Bengal's North 24 Paragans and South 24 Parganas districts, as these are the most vulnerable points for illegal immigration in wake of the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.

