BSNL's cheap and affordable plans, check out details

State-owned telecom company BSNL has come up with a number of plans to compete with private companies such as Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Many people recharge all year round at the same time as they do not want to bother recharging every month. Considering the needs of the users, BSNL has come up with a very affordable plan. In this plan the user gets many benefits including unlimited data, calling, SMS. The details of what is in this plan are as follows.

BSNL's Rs 1,499 plan offers users 24 GB of data. Unlimited voice calling will be provided. You will also get the facility of 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 365 days. You will have to pay only Rs 125 per month for this plan.

BSNL has also introduced a plan of Rs 2399. The validity of this plan is 365 days. It also comes with an additional validity of 75 days. It offers unlimited voice calling. Also 100 SMS are being given daily. 3 GB of daily data is provided. The total validity of this plan is 440 days. In this the user is given a subscription of Eros Now Entertainment service. It costs around Rs. 199 per month.

BSNL has Rs 1,999 plan. It gives the user 600 GB of data. Also, users will get 80 kbps speed after the data limit expires. Also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It will also provide access to Eros Now Entertainment Services. The cost per month will be around Rs 166.