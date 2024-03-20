Budaun Double Murder Case: Police Detains Father and Uncle of Accused Sajid for Questioning - WATCH

Uttar Pradesh police detained the father and uncle of accused Sajid, who was killed in an encounter with the police, for questioning in a double murder case in Budaun district. Two children were hacked to death on Tuesday in Badaun's Baba Colony. Following this, one of the accused involved in the incident was killed in an encounter with the police.

"The children were playing on the terrace. The accused came, waited for some time and then went up to the terrace and killed them," Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Police detain the father and uncle of accused Sajid for questioning.

Two children were murdered in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost yesterday. The accused was killed in retaliatory firing by the…



Two children were murdered in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost yesterday. The accused was killed in retaliatory firing by the…

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost as locals protested against the ghastly double-murder. Budaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar said that some people got agitated after the incident and they have been asked to maintain peace.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Badaun double murder



"It is a sad incident. The Yogi government, known for maintaining law and order, took immediate action in the matter."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on the Badaun double murder said, "It is a sad incident. The Yogi government, known for maintaining law and order, took immediate action in the matter."

The surviving brother of the two deceased children and an eyewitness to the incident has claimed that two people came to the house and took his brothers on the terrace. He also told ANI that the accused had tried to attack him, but he pushed him away and fled from there.

"The man from the barber shop had come here. He took my brothers upstairs; I don't know why he killed them. He tried to attack me, too, but I pushed away his knife, pushed him away and ran down. I suffered injuries in my hand and head. Two people (the accused) had come here," he said.