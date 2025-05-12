Buddha Purnima 2025: Banks Open or Closed Today? Check City-Wise Status

Buddha Purnima is observed on May 12 this year. The day marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahasamadhi of Gautama Buddha. The Buddha followers celebrate the day with a significant, auspicious celebration, and it is considered a public holiday. To observe this, banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on Monday, May 12, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Banks will remain shut on Monday in many states, including Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh, for Buddha Purnima. These closures apply to both public and private sector banks.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services to Run on Holiday Schedule on Buddha Purnima 2025, Some Trains Likely to Be Suspended or Short-Terminated.

Check List of Cities Where Banks to Remain Shut Today

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

May 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday — banks will remain closed.

May 25 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — all banks will be shut.

May 26 (Monday): Banks in Tripura will be closed to mark Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary.

May 29 (Thursday): Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain shut for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Where to Check Bank Holidays?

To check bank holidays, visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Which Services Are Available on a Bank Holiday?

Customers can access mobile/online banking services through an app or the official website during the bank holiday. ATM machines and cash deposit facilities are also available on holidays, including on Saturdays and Sundays.

Fund transfer can be done by using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Is Share Market Closed Today?

According to the BSE and NSE, trading will be held as per the regular time on May 12 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. There will be no public holiday for trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments of stock markets.