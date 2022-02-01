Budget 2022-2023 will change the scale of economy: Amit Shah

Calling the Union Budget a "visionary budget" brought by the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it will change the scale of India's economy and make the country self-reliant.

Shah took Twitter to express his views soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

"This budget, brought by the Modi government, is a visionary budget, which will prove to be a budget to change the scale of India's economy. This budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation of a new India of the 100th year of independence. I congratulate Narendra Modi ji and Nirmala Sitharaman ji for this," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Increasing the size of the budget to 39.45 lakh crore indicates that the Indian economy is a rapidly growing economy even in the pandemic days, the Home Minister said.

"Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9 per cent to 6.4 per cent is a huge achievement, I am sure India will be able to bring down fiscal deficit below 4 per cent under the leadership of Narendra Modi."

The Home Minister also termed it "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget", saying "it will be helpful in making India the world's leading economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji by exploiting the opportunities created in the global economic world after Corona".

Shah further said that "PM Modi today has reduced the AMT rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5 per cent to 15 per cent and surcharge from 12 per cent to 7 per cent, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors".

Noting major pointers of Budget like "Zero Budget Farming, Natural Farming, River Linking, One Station-One Product and Farmer Drones", Shah said that the Budget will play an important role in realizing PM Modi ji's resolve to make the agriculture sector modern and self-reliant along with giving benefits to our farmer brothers.

"This will work to prove the resolve of prosperity with the cooperation of Modi ji," Shah said.

( With inputs from ANI )

