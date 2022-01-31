Budget 2022: Finance Minister details Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey ahead of Budget 2022.

It projects an 8-8.5 percent growth rate for the Indian economy in the 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023).

This compares to the 9.2 percent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 percent in 2020-21.

The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

According to Republic World.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February. While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.