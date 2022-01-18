Budget 2022: FM says Congress is the master players behind the Antrix Devas issue

Ahead of Union Budget 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman hold a press conference today at 4:30 pm to discuss an “important economic issue”. The sources revealed that the finance minister is expected to address the Antrix Devas issue.

In the press conference, the finance minister blamed Congress on the Devas-Antrix issue she said, "Master game players in this are the Congress & with this SC order we're able to see that...Now it should be Congress' turn to answer how the cabinet was kept in dark. They should have no moral right to speak about crony capitalism."

According to reports, the finance minister reaffirms the current status of Antrix Devas' issue and implications of the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court on 17th January discard an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia that challenged an order to wind up the company. While Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bring to an earlier order of the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on May 25, 2021, directed winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose. The NCLT's direction came over a petition filed by Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.



