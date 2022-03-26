Budget 2022: Government announces 20 lakh new jobs for Delhi citizens in budget 2022-23

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on his Twitter account wrote, that his government will give 20 lakh new jobs to Delhi citizen, "Now I want to present the important section of our 'Rozgar Budget' containing 20 lakh new jobs. In this, I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress" he wrote.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."

Earlier, he said "With immense pleasure, I am now proposing the budget of ₹75,800 crore for the year 2022-23, which is about two and half times the expenditure of ₹30,940 crore in the year 2014-15."