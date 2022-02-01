Budget 2022 Housing: Rs 48,000 crore housing package, 80 lakh new houses to be built by 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made an important announcement while presenting the budget. In this year's budget, a provision of Rs 48,000 crore has been made to provide affordable housing to the weaker sections of the country. Nirmala Sitharaman has also clarified that 80 lakh new houses will be built in the country by 2023.

The central government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the economically weaker sections. Under this scheme, the central government provides subsidy for house purchase. By availing this scheme, you can get a maximum grant of up to Rs. 2.67 lakhs. When buying a new home, people get a big relief as they get government subsidy on home loan.