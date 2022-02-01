Budget 2022: " I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth" says FM

Finance Minister is announcing Union Budget 2022 in the parliament. She begins her budget speech by expressing empathy to the people who suffered from the pandemic. In her speech, she said "We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth."

Earlier in the speech, she said "India's growth estimated to be at 9.2%, highest among all large economies; we are now in a strong position to withstand challenges."

"Our goal is complementing macro-growth with micro-all-inclusive welfare, digital economy and fintech, tech-enabled development, energy transition, and climate action," she said.

"Strategic transfer of ownership of Air India has been completed" she added.



