Budget 2022: "National Tele Mental Health program will be launched for mental health problems" says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, said budget (2022-23) will also launch the National Tele Mental Health program, "The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better the access to quality mental health counseling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched." said FM.

"This will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support" she added.

Expanding her budget on E-passports she said "Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens."

The FM also add Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) which will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crores to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores.

Adding National Digital Health Ecosystem to the budget the FM said "An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities."

