Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti master plan will focus on this areas according to FM

Finance Minister is announcing Union Budget 2022 in the parliament. In her speech, she said "There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST...; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan."

"This Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100" she further added.

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," says FM during her speech.

On PM Gati Shakti she said, "Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments."

On new jobs, she said, "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years."

