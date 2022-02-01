Budget 2022: Rahul Gandhi hits out on Finance Minister calls it a "zero-sum budget"

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Congress leader took his Twitter and called the budget 2022 a "zero-sum budget" which has nothing to offer to the middle-class, salaried class, poor, deprived, youth, farmers, or MSMEs.

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!



Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday also said that he is disappointed with the 2022 budget, he said did not tackle rising inflation or offer tax relief for taxpayers. The Delhi CM took his Twitter and wrote "People had high expectations from the budget during the Corona period. The budget disappointed the people. There is nothing in the budget for the general public. Nothing to reduce inflation."



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%.