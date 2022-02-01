Budget 2022: Reviews of leaders and Ministers on Union Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2022. As the Finance Minister presented the Budget many of the leaders and Union Ministers have their view on this year's budget.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Budget and said "This is a very good Budget. It is a very inclusive Budget that takes care of the interests of every section of society including the poor, rural & border areas, and the people living in the Northeast."

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is very happy with the 2022 budget said "This is a very good budget for the common man... with an increase of 35% in infrastructure, to automatically accelerate the economy. It's a booster shot that will pace up manufacturing in the country, keeping the country's money in the country."

Former MoS Finance Jayant Sinha on 2022 budget said "It's a pro-growth Budget that emphasizes capital expenditure, the virtuous investment cycle that'll power GDP growth forward. It is a deflationary Budget. It will keep inflation under control. As a result of that, there will tremendous job creation."