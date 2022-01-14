Budget 2022: The session schedule announced, check details

The final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

The last year's budget was based on health and rural infrastructure development but this year it is assumed that the budget will be more toward the economy of the country as the coronavirus surge. It is also said that the Finance minister will especially look after work from home employees and give special benefits to them, she will also not disappoint the tax givers this year.

