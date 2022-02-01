Budget 2022: "There is nothing in the budget for the general public" says Kejriwal while Kiran Bedi defends centre

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he is disappointed with the 2022 budget, he said did not tackle rising inflation or offer tax relief for taxpayers. The Delhi CM took his Twitter and wrote "People had high expectations from the budget during the Corona period. The budget disappointed the people. There is nothing in the budget for the general public. Nothing to reduce inflation."

करोना काल में लोगों को बजट से बहुत उम्मीद थी। बजट ने लोगों को मायूस किया। आम जनता के लिए बजट में कुछ नहीं है। महंगाई कम करने के लिए कुछ नहीं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2022

Responding to him ex-Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi asked the Delhi CM, "Who says this budget is not for the commoner? WHAT IS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON? It's roads, trains, medical infra, tap water, houses, solar energy,clean fuel, digitised visual education, homegrown defence production (means jobs for our engineers, credit lines+,GDP growth is for all"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%.