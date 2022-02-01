Budget 2022: "This budget will increase inflation" Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slams the centre

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that this budget will increase inflation, he also said that it will make industrialists rich and will empty the pockets of common man, farmers, and laborers.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot wrote a long note in which he said, "The fiscal deficit of the central government has doubled in the last 7 years. After this budget, this deficit is going to increase further. There is no special provision for farmers, common man, poor, women, and deprived sections in the budget."

"New employment figures have been introduced in the budget but no concrete action plan has been made for it. Its fate will also be similar to the promise of 2 crore jobs per year."

He also said that citizens of Rajasthan who gave 25 MPs to NDA from this budget are completely disappointed. Gehlot also mentioned the demand of national project status for East Rajasthan Canal Project " National project status to ERCP, the center state in Jal Jeevan Mission in the ratio of 90:10, Jaisalmer-Kandla railway line and Gulabpura no announcement has been made for setting up MEMU Coaches" he said.

"This budget will increase inflation. The one who fills the pockets of industrialists and the pockets of common man, farmer, the laborer will prove to be an empty budget" he concluded.

