Budget 2022: "This is the Budget that will make India more self-reliant and stronger" : Devendra Fadnavis

Reacting to Budget 2022, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said that this year's budget will take India to development. He also said that India's GDP growth rate is at 9.2% while the economy is growing swiftly. Appreciating the decisions in the 2022 budget the minister also thanked the finance minister, 'This Budget will take India to the development. Our GDP growth rate is at 9.2% our economy is growing in a fast way. The budget is very balanced. This is the Budget that will make India more self-reliant and stronger. Thank you very much PM Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman ji," said Fadnavis.'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%