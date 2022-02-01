Budget 2022: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tends his reaction on criticism over the Budget 2022

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy shared his views on the criticism over the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, he claimed that the oppositions are unhappy because the Centre did not burden the citizens with taxes.

According to Republic reports the senior BJP leader said, "It is a progressive budget that will generate employment and empower manufacturing. It is dedicated to the villagers, the poor and will also benefit the northeast region. The budget will provide better road, rail, and air connectivity to the northeastern states."

On being asked about the Opposition's reaction to the budget, he replied "They are upset because we did not increase the tax, not did we impose new taxes on the citizens. instead, we reduced GST charges in some places, which has irked the Opposition. Parties like Congress and TMC become happy when citizens are burdened with taxes. But the common man is happy because the budget was formed through perspective."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23, in which she said India is expected to grow at 9.27% in the coming year. The Budget also gives a blueprint of the economy for the next 25 years. The budget 2022 also focused on key points like PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. However, the Finance Minister had made no change in income tax slabs. Sitharaman announced a reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares to 23% from 28.5%