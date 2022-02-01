Budget 2022: Watch the live coverage of Union Budget 2022 here at 11 am

The final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.





Where to watch the Union Budget 2022?

The Union Budget 2022 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV. The Budget 2022 will also be telecast on YouTube and Twitter. Watch live here at 11 am,