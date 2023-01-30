Budget 2023: Know all about Union Budget Mobile App

The Union Budget will be delivered in a paperless form, similar to the previous two budget, the Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday. The budget will be presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Like the previous two editions, this year's budget will also be delivered in a paperless form, and users will have the option to view it on the Union Budget website or the dedicated free-to-download app on Android's Google Play and Apple App Store. The app was launched in 2021 for hassle-free access to 14 budget-related documents for members of parliament and the public. It was initially launched to limit physical contact in the parliament amid the COVID-19 outbreak, though it also helps promote the government's digital India initiative.

The official Union Budget website and app offer the same functionalities. However, if you're planning to view documents on the phone, the app will be a better option as it is well-optimised for small screens. The app also lets users view budget-related documents of the last two years in a neat format. The app includes additional sections such as "key to budget", which essentially explains how to read the Union Budget. This section clarifies budget jargon such as Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, Receipt Budget, Expenditure Profile, and more. Following Finance Minister Sitharaman's presentation, the app will include a "budget highlights" section that compiles key announcements in a friendly format, making it easier for the public to understand the latest developments. The app only supports Hindi and English. As mentioned, the Union Budget is free to download on Apple App Store and Google Play, though the official Union Budget website also offers direct download links.