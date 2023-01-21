Budget 2023: Railways to get a big boost with 35 Hydrogen and 500 Vande Bharat Trains

The Indian Railways is likely to get an allocation of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore ($23 billion) in the Budget 2023-24. The Modi government is expected to give a big boost to Vande Bharat, with 500 more semi-high speed trains proposed to be added to the fleet and 35 hydrogen-fuelled trains on the cards .According to a TOI report, in the upcoming Budget 2023, the government may announce some new trains like 35 new hydrogen-fuelled trains and around 500 new Vande Bharat trains. In addition to this, the government is also reportedly expected to roll out nearly 4,000 newly designed automobile carrier coaches and some 58,000 wagons in about next three years.

The government has also started Vande Bharat trains for various important routes. Apart from being modern and advanced, these trains are known for their speed and reducing the journey time significantly. Additionally, the railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also mentioned that the railways would run hydrogen-fuelled trains on some routes. As far as the rolling stock goes, the government may reportedly spread the programme over three years and attribute it around Rs 2.7 lakh crore. However, besides the new age rolling stock, in this programme, the government may also plan to manufacture 100 Vistadome coaches and refurbishment of 1,000 coaches of premier trains. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 1, 2023 by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The session will kick off with the Parliamentary session on January 31, 2023.