Budget 2024-25 roadmap for Viksit Bharat: Dy Rajasthan CM Diya Kumari

Jaipur, July 23 Deputy Rajasthan Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget 2024-25 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terming it "all inclusive and growth oriented" endeavour.

"This Budget is a roadmap for the aim of 'Viksit Bharat', and will fulfill expectations of all sections of the society," she said.

Diya Kumari, who also holds the Finance portfolio, highlighted the fact that the "Central government has set aside a respectable sum for various schemes related to women and girls".

She also welcomed the announcement of the fourth stage of PM Gram Sadak Yojana which aims to connect 25,000 more villages in coming years.

Diya Kumari further welcomed the announcement of the corridor development projects at the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya along with development at Rajgir and Nalanda. "It will attract devotes and tourists from all over the globe," she said.

She lauded the focus of the Central government on the poor, youth, farmers and women.

"This Budget will give opportunities to the youth for skill development and research in the country. Besides, now the youth will be able to get loan up to Rs 10 lakh for higher studies in various institutes in the country," she said.

"For promoting self-employment, the loan limit under the MUDRA scheme has also been raised from Rs 10 lakh earlier to Rs 20 lakh in the budget," she said.

She termed the housing rental scheme for industrial workers in PPP mode as a historical step for the welfare of industrial and migrant workers.

"Textile and cloth stitching units in Rajasthan will benefit immensely from this scheme," she said.

"Moreover, allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore under PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 will help provide houses for the poor and middle class in the urban areas," she added.

Diya Kumari said that PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana will be a game changer and will become the foundation of green-growth in the country.

"The Budget of 2024-25 will prove to be a milestone in India's march towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," she said.

