Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Participates in Pre-Budget Halwa Ceremony, Watch Video

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen unwrapping a huge iron wok containing halwa and distributing it to the ministry officials. Sitharaman actively participated in stirring the halwa before serving it to the officials.

Alongside Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad also attended the ceremony. This customary ritual is observed annually before the "lock-in" process of budget preparation commences. The lock-in process ensures the confidentiality of the upcoming budget, preventing any leaks before its presentation in Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi | The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Interim Union Budget 2024, was held in North Block, today, in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance… pic.twitter.com/wjoyI5QqQ3 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

According to the tradition, the Indian dessert is served to all those directly associated with the budget-making process. Following the ceremony, officials are required to stay within the Finance Ministry until the Finance Minister formally presents the budget. This practice, followed for decades, is inspired by the Indian tradition of consuming something sweet before commencing an important or special endeavour. It also serves as a gesture to acknowledge the efforts of all those involved in preparing the budget.

Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the interim budget on February 1. Similar to the last three full Union Budgets, the upcoming Interim Union Budget will be presented in a paperless format.

As part of the digitization efforts, all budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and Finance Bill, will be accessible through the "Union Budget Mobile App." This initiative aims to facilitate easy access for Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. The documents will be available in both English and Hindi on the mobile app, compatible with Android and iOS platforms. Interested individuals can also download the app from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The release of budget documents on the mobile app will follow the completion of the Finance Minister's budget speech in Parliament on February 1.