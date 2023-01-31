Budget session of Parliament begins at 11 am today

The Survey presented to the Houses reflects the state of India's economy and presents detailed statistical data on different sectors and how they performed during the year gone by.

In the Survey, forecasts such as projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth also constitute a part of the Economic Survey. Estimated growth that specific sectors are expected to witness will also be noted.

The Survey will also highlight various government schemes and their outcome, which helps in knowing the impact of such schemes and if they should be continued.

With this, the Survey in a way will show and detail a better allocation of funds in the Budget.

The survey, for the general public, will help in comprehending the extensive Budget, which is presented a day later.

