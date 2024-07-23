Budget will give ample opportunity for parallel growth of MP: CM

Bhopal, July 23 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the Centre has tried to reduce the burden of inflation, especially from the people belonging to lower income categories and salaried class. He said the control over inflation is the need of the hour and PM Modi’s government has taken this step through its Budget.

“The framework of the annual Budget indicates that steps have been taken to keep the growth of the country and its people from every class. This Budget is the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and I congratulate PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the budget,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the nine-point schemes of the budget, which includes agriculture, employment, economic growth, social justice etc will take the country into new growth in the coming years.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Budget will provide ample opportunity for parallel growth of Madhya Pradesh. “The growth of Madhya Pradesh is part of the growth of the country. I believe that MP will witness growth parallelly,” he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget on Tuesday.

She introduced increased standard deduction and revised tax rates for salaried individuals under the new tax regime and cut on customs duty on gold, silver, mobile phones and other goods were announced.

The Budget has the provision for employment-linked incentives, including one month’s wage support for first-time employees, which has become the need of the hour.

Women-specific skilling programs and increased workforce participation, MSME and manufacturing support and some others are key points of the annual Budget.

