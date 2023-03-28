Building collapses in Delhi's Badarpur after fire breaks out
By IANS | Published: March 28, 2023 09:33 AM 2023-03-28T09:33:03+5:30 2023-03-28T09:50:40+5:30
New Delhi, March 28 A two-storey building in Delhi's Badarpur collapsed after a fire broke out there, a fire department official said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday night. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding a blaze was received in the Badarpur area around 10:50 p.m.
