Building collapses in Najafgarh, 3 injured
By IANS | Published: January 29, 2023 09:09 PM 2023-01-29T21:09:05+5:30 2023-01-29T21:20:08+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 29 At least three people were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Sunday evening, officials said.
According to Fire Department, they got a call of the incident, which occurred at Tuna Mandi area, at around 7.30 p.m.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and a local police team also reached there to carry out rescue operations.
