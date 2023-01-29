Building collapses in Najafgarh, 3 injured

New Delhi, Jan 29 At least three people were injured when an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to Fire Department, they got a call of the incident, which occurred at Tuna Mandi area, at around 7.30 p.m.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and a local police team also reached there to carry out rescue operations.

