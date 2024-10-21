Bulandshahr Cylinder Blast: Five Family Members Killed After Portion of House Collapses Due to Explosion in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (October 21, 2024): Five members of a family were killed in a cylinder explosion in Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr district, on Monday. The blast resulted in the collapse of part of their house, and several others were reported injured.

VIDEO | Five members of a family were killed after a cylinder explosion in Bulandshahr's Sikandrabad. Search and rescue operation underway. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PyZL9vRNuT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2024

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred at the residence of Raju in Ashapuri Mohalla. Police, administration, and fire department officials are engaged in rescue operations. Efforts are underway to remove the debris with the assistance of an excavator.

Read Also | Haryana Cylinder Blast: Grandfather, Grandmother and 14-Year-Old Grandson Die After House Roof Collapses Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Faridabad (Watch Video)

"We have received information that five people have died and some are trapped under the debris due to an explosion in a colony in the Sikandrabad police station area," said Dhruva Kant Thakur, Additional Director General of Police for the Meerut Zone.