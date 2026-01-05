Bulandshahr: Former BSP MLA Haji Aleem’s Nephew Beaten to Death, Brother Injured Over Land Dispute

Sufian, nephew of former BSP MLA Haji Aleem, was murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The incident occurred in Neengkheda in Gyaspur village under the Kotwali Dehat police station area on Sunday night at around 8 pm when 43-year-old Sufian was measuring seven orchards belonging to his brother Akram. When a car-borne assailant assaulted Sufian and later shot him dead. Akram was also seriously injured in the incident.

The injured Sufian's brother was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Security was tightened in and around the district hospital. Police personnel from three stations were deployed to maintain law and order. SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: On January 4, 2025, Sufiyan, the nephew of former MLA Haji Aleem, was beaten to death by car-borne assailants. The attackers also looted his pistol before fleeing the scene. Sufiyan’s brother Akram was injured in the attack. Police have launched raids… pic.twitter.com/CdV3Gc3cKa — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "According to the information received, there is a 24-bigha orchard in Mim Khera belonging to Dr. Mumtaz, who had been trying to sell the land for some time. Several people were interested in buying it. On the day of the incident, Sufiyan, his brother Akram, and a lawyer named Qadir went there in the evening to measure the orchard...".

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused and are investigating the identities of those involved in the incident. It may be recalled that Haji Aleem was also murdered in a similar manner. His body was found at his residence on October 10, 2018. Police investigations at the time had revealed a property dispute. Haji Aleem had won elections in 2007 and 2012 on a BSP ticket.