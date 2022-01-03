Bulli Bai case: Delhi Police writes to Twitter to remove objectionable content

New Delhi, Jan 3 Delhi Police have sought information from social media giant Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and asked it to remove the offensive content, sources said here on Monday.

A shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on social media came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on GitHub platform.

"Bulli Bai", popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

According to the sources, the police, in a letter, also sought information from software development platform GitHub about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer.

The victim journalist in her complaint had stated that she found out on January 1 morning that a website portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of her in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context.

"The term Bulli Bai itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term 'Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women," read the complaint.

She further said that the entire portal is designed to insult Muslim women and investigation is required as to whether there is an organised conspiracy regarding the same."Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a "Khalistan supporter", and saying women can be booked from the app.

This handle was at the same time promoting Khalistan content as well.

Notably, the act of targeting the woman of minority community comes just six months after derogatory "Sulli Deals" mobile app had surfaced where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on Sunday against unidentified people that are involved in harassing and insulting women of the minority community on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor