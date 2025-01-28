Burari Building Collapse: Two Dead, 12 Rescued After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi; Rescue Operations Underway

At least two bodies were recovered from the debris from a building that collapsed on Monday evening, January 27, in Delhi's Burari area. So far, 12 people have been rescued, searched and rescued. Operation is still going on today to rescue others.

The deceased have been identified as minor girls aged 7 years and 17 years old. More are still feared trapped, and the death toll may rise further. Dozens of people were injured during the collapse, out of which five have been transferred to the trauma unit due to the serious injuries.

The building collapsed around 6.30 pm on Monday in Kaushik Enclave, Burari. The Delhi Police received a call regarding the tragedy at around 6.58 pm. The rescue operation began with Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).