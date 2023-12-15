Bus engulfed in flames in Karnataka's Hittanahalli village, no casualties reported

A tragic incident unfolded in Hittanahalli Village, located on the outskirts of Vijayapura, Karnataka.Report indicate that the bus driver became aware of smoke emanating from the vehicle. Responding swiftly, the driver took immediate action to ensure the safety of all passengers by evacuating them from the bus, leaving their belongings behind. Subsequently, the bus succumbed to a rapid and intense fire, reducing it to ashes in a short span of time. The authorities are currently investigating to ascertain the precise cause of the incident.

Upon being informed of the situation, both the police and the fire brigade were quick to mobilize. They rushed to the scene to confront the blaze and successfully managed to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage or harm. The collaborative efforts of the emergency responders played a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the incident and maintaining public safety.