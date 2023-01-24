Bus overturns in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, 15 people injured

A government bus overturned in the Sirumalai Hill area in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Tuesday. 15 people are reportedly injured.

15 people were injured in an accident where a government bus overturned in the Sirumalai hill area. The bus overturned in a pit at the 18th bend, informed the police.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the accident was due to fog and the injured passengers are being treated at the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor