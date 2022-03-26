'Business ethics were foremost for Rahul Bajaj' (Book Review)

New Delhi, March 26 Despite the innumerable hurdles that he faced in a career spanning over five decades as the head of the diversified Bajaj Group, veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, the original Make in India proponent, lived by the dictum that "integrity and character matter. Without them, no amount of ability can get you anywhere. In addition, you need courage courage to make difficult decisions and courage to oppose something if your conscience tells you that you are right."

Business ethics were, thus, foremost for Rahul Bajaj, the grandson of Jamanlal Bajaj, a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and who founded the Bajaj Group in 1926. He took over as group head in 1965.

"Ensuring that the consumer obtains the best possible product at the lowest possible price, and the employee gets a fair wage for a day's work, is the criterion of ethics in business," he would often declare, corporate historian Gita Piramal writes in 'Rahul Bajaj - An Extraordinary Life'

