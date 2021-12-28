Businessman shot dead in UP

Etah (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 28 Sandeep Gupta, a well-known businessman from the Etah district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants who came in a car and sprayed his SUV with bullets.

The incident happened at the TR College crossing under Civil Lines police circle late on Monday night when Gupta was returning after meeting DIG Deepak Kumar. His gunner was sitting in another car.

According to reports, the businessman had stopped his vehicle to buy 'pan masala' at a kiosk when the assailants surrounded the car and sprayed it with bullets.

Gupta was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police spokesman said that investigations were on to track down the assailants and some people were being interrogated.

Sandeep Gupta had business interests in cement, transport and garment sectors and police suspect that business rivalry could be a motive behind the crime.

