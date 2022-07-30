By spreading false news of passing the IAS exam, this young man took CM's respect

A young man residing in Palamu district of Jharkhand spread the fake news of being successful in the UPSC Civil Services Examination across the state. On the basis of this false information of success, he was honored at more than a dozen places. On Wednesday, he received the honor at the hands of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the felicitation ceremony of the successful candidates of UPSC organized by the Jharkhand government and also attended the dinner with him. Now it has been revealed that this young man named Kumar Saurabh alias Saurabh Pandey, taking undue advantage of being the namesake of a successful candidate of UP, had spread confusion from the society to the government for the last two months.

Kumar Saurabh of UP had secured 357th rank in the list of successful candidates in UPSC 2021 examination. He got information from somewhere that a youth has been honored in his name in a state function in Jharkhand. Then the truth of this matter came out.In fact, Saurabh Pandey, a resident of Pandu block of Palamu, was also preparing for UPSC, but he could not succeed. When the result came on May 30, he spread the news of his success. He had also shared his photo with a suit tie near the UPSC headquarters in many places.Actually, Saurabh Pandey had been telling many people in the society for the last few days that his rank has not come right. Because of this, this time the job will not join. He is again preparing and trying his best to get a good rank next time.When media persons asked Saurabh for information about his UPSC passing and his admit card, he admitted that he had spread false news that he had passed for social prestige after failing the exam. The Jharkhand government had also honored him on the basis of the report published in the media.



