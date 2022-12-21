Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents to buy courses

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said on Tuesday that it had learned that the edtech company Byju’s is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of kids and their parents and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they don’t buy courses from it."We came to know how Byju's buying phone numbers of children & their parents, rigorously following them and threatening them that their future will be ruined. They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action & if need be will make report & write to govt," NCPCR chief said to the news agency ANI.The child panel took action based on a news report that the company’s sales team was engaging in dishonest behaviour to persuade parents to purchase their courses for their kids."The Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR said in a statement.

The Commission further said that the news report further alleged that BYJU'S has been actively tricking customers to enter into loan-based agreements for courses which may not be refunded if customers wished to do so, the statement said.‘Under Section 14 of CPCR Act,2005, the Commission has all the powers of a Civil Court trying a suit under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and particular, in respect of the following matters- (a) summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; (b) discovery and production of any document; (c) receiving evidence on affidavits; (d) requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office; and (e) issuing commissions for the examination of witnesses or documents,’ it said.The NCPCR has asked Raveendran to appear in person along with the details to explain the said matter. Of late, EdTech company Byju's has been in the news for laying off 2,500 employees of the 50,000-strong workforce it had. Byju's, which was founded in 2011 and digitally launched in 2015, skyrocketed into a multibillion-dollar company. Byju's has been receiving a lot of flak for its toxic work atmosphere, which has led to several employees quitting the company.

