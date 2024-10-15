Bypoll Elections 2024: Maharashtra, Jharkhand to Hold Elections Along with 3 Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly Seats in 13 States

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand today at 3:30 pm. However, the election buzz won't be confined to just these two states, as by-elections are likely to take place in 13 other states as well. Additionally, bypolls are anticipated for three Lok Sabha constituencies, contributing to an election atmosphere nationwide.

Following the surprising results in Haryana, all eyes are now on Maharashtra to see if a similar outcome will unfold. The term of the Maharashtra Assembly is set to end on November 26, 2024, while the Jharkhand Assembly's term concludes on January 5, 2025. Along with the elections in these two states, by-elections will also be held in three Lok Sabha constituencies and 49 assembly seats across 13 states.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became vacant following Rahul Gandhi's resignation, while the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra is unoccupied due to the passing of its MP, Vasant Chavan. Additionally, a Trinamool MP from West Bengal's Basirhat constituency has also passed away. These developments are expected to result in by-elections for all three Lok Sabha seats.

Bypolls Across 13 States

By-elections are expected in 49 assembly constituencies across 13 states. Uttar Pradesh is likely to see bypolls in 10 seats, followed by Rajasthan with 7, West Bengal with 6, Assam with 5, Bihar and Punjab with 4 each, Karnataka and Kerala with 3 each, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim with 2 each, and one seat each in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Election Commission Announcement

The Central Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today, where assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand are expected to be announced. Once announced, the model code of conduct will take effect in both states. Jharkhand is likely to have multi-phase elections, while Maharashtra will probably vote in a single phase.

