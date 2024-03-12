CAA Rules: Know Who Can Obtain Indian Citizenship Under Citizenship Amendment Act

On March 11 Indian Govt made a major announcement of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). CAA is an amendment to the Citizenship Act of 1955. According to CAA, the migrants will be granted fast track Indian citizenship in six years. The amendment also relaxed the residence requirement for naturalization of these migrants from eleven years to five. But do you think this act will benefit for people who have migrated from neighboring countries.

Under the Citizenship Act 1955, foreign nationals residing in India for 12 years, with one consecutive year preceding the application and a total of 11 years of residence, can acquire Indian citizenship. Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan can also apply for Indian citizenship under the previous law. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that around 566 Muslims had been granted Indian citizenship in recent years using this provision.

Other provisions for Indian citizenship include birth in India between specified dates, registration for persons of Indian origin residing in India for at least seven years, and marriage to an Indian citizen with at least seven years of residency before applying for registration.

Non-Muslim citizens from neighboring countries often come to India on tourist or religious visas, applying for citizenship if they face challenges in returning to their home country due to visa and passport issues.

The CAA, implemented to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, focuses on communities facing religious persecution in Islamic countries. Critics argue that the law targets Muslims, while the government emphasizes the religious persecution faced by non-Muslims in these nations as the rationale for their inclusion in the CAA. The opposition contends that citizenship should be granted without considering religious affiliations, labeling the law as discriminatory.



To apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the following documents are typically needed:

1. Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

2. Registration Certificate or Residential Permit.

3. Birth certificate issued by a government authority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

4. School certificate or educational certificate issued by relevant authorities.

5. Identity Document issued by the respective Government.

6. License or Certificate from the Government.

7. Land or tenancy records in the country of origin.

8. Any document showing familial ties to citizens of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan.

Additionally, applicants must provide a declaration affirming their knowledge of one of the languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and a statement renouncing their current citizenship irrevocably. The application process involves submitting electronic forms, verification by designated committees, taking an oath of allegiance, and scrutiny by an Empowered Committee. Proof of entry into India before December 31, 2014, is also required, which can include various documents like visas, immigration stamps, birth certificates issued in India, and more.