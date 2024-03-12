BCCI Selectors Hesitant to Include Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup Squad - Reports

Star batsman Virat Kohli is likely to face the axe for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in US and the West Indies. Reportedly, the selectors are hesitant to include Virat Kohli in the India squad for this year's ICC T20 World Cup. While BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed Rohit Sharma's participation, Kohli's status remains uncertain. Despite Kohli's recent return against Afghanistan, there are indications that he might be dropped. According to The Telegraph, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is reluctant to pick Kohli, believing he hasn't adapted well to the team's T20 needs.

The decision on Kohli's inclusion has been left to chief selector Ajit Agarkar. With India's lack of ICC trophies since 2013, selectors are open to making bold decisions. Kohli could earn a spot in the tournament by performing exceptionally in IPL 2024. Currently, players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube rank higher than Kohli. Additionally, the slow wickets in the West Indies may not favor Kohli's style of play. The former RCB skipper Kohli had a run-fest season for the Bangalore giants in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. Run-machine Kohli smashed 639 runs in 14 games at the IPL 2024. His run tally was only bettered by skipper Faf du Plessis at RCB in the IPL last year. Overall, Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the world's richest T20 league. Despite being an all-time great, Kohli has somewhat struggled in the slow low pitches in India. The provisional squad for the T20 World Cup must be submitted to the ICC by the first week of May. India is grouped with Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada, with their first match against Ireland on June 5th.



