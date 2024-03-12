Seema Haider Is Celebrating CAA Implementation, But She Won't Get the Benefit; Know Why

Seema Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children last year and now lives in Greater Noida, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and claimed that the CAA would help her get Indian citizenship.

"The Indian government has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today in our country. We are very happy about it and congratulate the government for it. Truly, what Modi ji has done is what he had promised. I will be indebted to them throughout my life and keep thanking them," Haider said in a video message, in which she was seen along with her husband Sachin and three of her four children.

VIDEO | Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrates with her family in UP's Noida after Centre announces implementation of CAA.



"We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he… pic.twitter.com/MtMrV9FVCp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

"On this happy occasion, I congratulate my brother advocate A P Singh for his work as my citizenship-related obstacles will also be removed with this law," the Pakistani national said in a video.

Here's Why Pakistani National Seema Haider Is Not a Beneficiary of CAA:

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Haider claims to have adopted Hinduism and married Sachin Meena, a Greater Noida resident, but she will not be a direct beneficiary of the CAA.

Okay. So what exactly is she celebrating? Since neither has she come to India before December 2014 nor is she persecuted minority from Pakistan.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi mocked Pakistani national Seema Haider on Monday. Taking to the X, formerly Twitter, said, “Okay. So what exactly is she celebrating? Since neither has she come to India before December 2014 nor is she a persecuted minority from Pakistan.”

“Also, US citizen, behen Mary Miliben is celebrating as well in America…. Gazab! (sic)” she added.