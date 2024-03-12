'Jai Shree Ram': Seema Haider Hails PM Modi for Implementation of CAA Rules, Shares Video Message

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrated with her family in UP's Noida after the Centre announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a video message, she hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise regarding the CAA rules.

"We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he promised," expressed Seema Haider, despite knowing she won't directly benefit from the CAA. Haider, a Muslim, arrived in India after 2014. Her celebration reflects a broader sentiment among those hopeful for the CAA's implementation, signalling its impact even beyond direct beneficiaries.

"We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he promised," Haider said in a video message with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

VIDEO | Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrates with her family in UP's Noida after Centre announces implementation of CAA.



The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five years after it was passed in Parliament. The notification comes ahead of the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India.