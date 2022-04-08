Cab, Auto drivers holds protest against surging CNG prices

Leaving every day commuters at the receiving end, a section of auto drivers in Delhi has called for strike on Friday, against the increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

An association of auto, cab and taxi drivers will be holding a protest against regularly increasing fuel prices and demanded increased meter rates.

"Work is affected as the price of CNG is rising every day. Old meter rates are still being followed," said a driver.

"We are facing issues due to inflation. If we ask for Rs 10-20 more from passengers, they get off the auto and walk away," auto driver Vijay Kumar told ANI.

"The price of CNG rises every day. Where will the poor go? Govt will take note only when all drivers will take to the streets," he said.

Prem Das, another auto driver claimed that many of them drive rented rickshaws.

"After buying CNG and paying the owner, nothing remains with us. What will we even earn and what will be left for us?", he said.

The auto, cab and taxi drivers have called for this protest ahead of the regular increase in fuel prices.

With the last hike of Rs 2.5 per kilogram on Thursday, the CNG in the national capital costs Rs 69.11 per Kg.

As of now, Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre, whereas, in Mumbai, it costs 120.51 per litre.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor