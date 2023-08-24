Cab driver rams car into wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s residence

A cab driver on Wednesday rammed his car into the boundary wall of Union minister Kiren Rijiju's official residence in New Delhi, breaking a part of the wall. The cab driver has been identified as Rahim Khan, a resident of Haryana's Nuh. Following the incident, the police caught the cab driver, after which the intelligence agencies interrogated him.

He was released after long hours of questioning when no suspicious activity was found behind the accident.During the interrogation, the accused informed that he was driving from Narela to Nuh, when in order to save his car from the DTC bus, the car collided with the wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's house.Notably, Union minister Amit Shah's house is also in front of Rijiju's residence.