Cabinet approves appointment of Rabindra Kumar Agarwal as Deputy Director of Delhi AIIMS

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Health & Family Welfare for the appointment of Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, lAS (KL: 1997) as Deputy Director (Administration) (JS level), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi under the Department of Health & Family Welfare with pay at Level 14 in the Pay Matrix for a combined tenure upto 31.05.2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

