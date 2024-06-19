Cabinet Approves MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024–25

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2024 10:21 PM2024-06-19T22:21:26+5:302024-06-19T22:49:47+5:30

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, announced today its approval for an increase ...

Cabinet Approves MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024–25 | Cabinet Approves MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024–25

Cabinet Approves MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024–25

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, announced today its approval for an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for the Marketing Season 2024-25.

The decision aims to ensure that growers receive remunerative prices for their produce. Notably, the highest absolute increase in MSP compared to the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses. Among these, nigerseed sees a significant hike of Rs. 983/- per quintal, followed by sesamum with an increase of Rs. 632/- per quintal, and tur/arhar with Rs. 550/- per quintal.

Here are the details of the Minimum Support Prices for Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 (Rs. per quintal):

CropsMSP 2024-25Cost* KMS 2024-25Margin over cost (%)MSP 2023-24MSP Increase in 2024-25 over 2023-24
Cereals     
Paddy     
Common23001533502183117
Grade A^2320--2203117
Jowar     
Hybrid33712247503180191
Maldandi"3421--3225196
Bajra26251485772500125
Ragi42902860503846444
Maize22251447542090135
Pulses     
Tur/Arhar75504761597000550
Moong86825788508558

124

CropsMSP 2024-25Cost* KMS 2024-25Margin over cost (%)MSP 2023-24MSP Increase in 2024-25 over 2023-24
      
Urad74004883526950450
Oilseeds     
Groundnut67834522506377406
Sunflower Seed72804853506760520
Soybean (Yellow)48923261504600292
Sesamum92676178508635632
Nigerseed87175811507734983
Commercial     
Cotton     
(Medium Staple)71214747506620501
(Long Staple)7521--7020501

 

The increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production. The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be the highest in the case of bajra (77%), followed by tur (59%), maize (54%), and urad (52%). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be 50%.

In recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

During the period 2003-04 to 2013-14, for the 14 crops covered under the Kharif Marketing Season, the minimum absolute increase in MSP was Rs. 745/- per quintal for Bajra, and the maximum absolute increase was Rs. 3,130/- per quintal for Moong. While during the period 2013-14 to 2023-24, the minimum absolute increase in MSP was Rs. 780/- per quintal for Maize, and the maximum absolute increase was Rs. 4,234/- per quintal for Nigerseed.

Rs. per quintal:

CropsMSP 2003-04MSP 2013-14MSP 2023-24Increase in MSP in 2013-14 over 2003-04 (D=B-A)Increase in MSP in 2023-24 over 2013-14 (E=C-B)
 ABCDE
Cereals     
Paddy     
Common55013102183760873
Grade A^58013452203765858
Jowar     
Hybrid505150031809951680
MaldandiA-15203225-1705
Bajra505125025007451250
Ragi505150038469952346
Maize50513102090805780
Pulses     
Tur/Arhar13604300700029402700
Moong13704500855831304058
Urad13704300695029302650
Oilseeds     
Groundnut14004000637726002377
Sunflower Seed12503700676024503060
Soybean (Yellow)9302560460016302040
Sesamum14854500863530154135
Nigerseed11553500773423454234
Commercial     
Cotton     
(Medium Staple)17253700662019752920
(Long Staple)"19254000702020753020

During the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, the procurement of the 14 crops covered under the Kharif Marketing Season was 4,675.98 Lakhs Metric Ton (LMT), while during the period 2014-15 to 2023-24, procurement of these crops was 7,108.65 LMT. 

Procurement of Kharif Crops from 2004-05 to 2013-14 and from 2014-15 to 2023-24, in LMT (Lakh Metric Tons):

Crops2004-05 to 2013-142014-15 to 2023-24
Cereals  
Paddy4,590.396,914.98
Jowar1.925.64
Bajra5.9714.09
Ragi0.9221.31
Maize36.948.20
Pulses  
Tur /Arhar0.6019.55
Moong0.001
Urad0.868.75
Oilseeds  
Groundnut3.4532.28
Sunflower Seed0.28-
Soybean (Yellow)0.011.10
Sesamum0.050.03
Nigerseed0.000.00
Commercial  
Cotton34.5963.41
Total4,675.987,108.65

 

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates of production for 2023-24, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 3288.6 Lakhs Metric Ton (LMT), and oilseeds production is touching 395.9 LMT. During 2023-24, kharif production of rice, pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals/Shree Anna, and cotton is estimated to be 1143.7 LMT, 68.6 LMT, 241.2 LMT, 130.3 LMT, and 325.2 Lakh bales, respectively.

Open in app
Tags :Kharif marketing seasonKharif marketing seasonKharifPm ModiAshwini VaishnawCentral GovernmentGovernment Of India