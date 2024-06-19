Cabinet Approves MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024–25

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, announced today its approval for an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for the Marketing Season 2024-25.

The decision aims to ensure that growers receive remunerative prices for their produce. Notably, the highest absolute increase in MSP compared to the previous year has been recommended for oilseeds and pulses. Among these, nigerseed sees a significant hike of Rs. 983/- per quintal, followed by sesamum with an increase of Rs. 632/- per quintal, and tur/arhar with Rs. 550/- per quintal.

Here are the details of the Minimum Support Prices for Kharif crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 (Rs. per quintal):

Crops MSP 2024-25 Cost* KMS 2024-25 Margin over cost (%) MSP 2023-24 MSP Increase in 2024-25 over 2023-24 Cereals Paddy Common 2300 1533 50 2183 117 Grade A^ 2320 - - 2203 117 Jowar Hybrid 3371 2247 50 3180 191 Maldandi" 3421 - - 3225 196 Bajra 2625 1485 77 2500 125 Ragi 4290 2860 50 3846 444 Maize 2225 1447 54 2090 135 Pulses Tur/Arhar 7550 4761 59 7000 550 Moong 8682 5788 50 8558 124

Crops MSP 2024-25 Cost* KMS 2024-25 Margin over cost (%) MSP 2023-24 MSP Increase in 2024-25 over 2023-24 Urad 7400 4883 52 6950 450 Oilseeds Groundnut 6783 4522 50 6377 406 Sunflower Seed 7280 4853 50 6760 520 Soybean (Yellow) 4892 3261 50 4600 292 Sesamum 9267 6178 50 8635 632 Nigerseed 8717 5811 50 7734 983 Commercial Cotton (Medium Staple) 7121 4747 50 6620 501 (Long Staple) 7521 - - 7020 501

The increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production. The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be the highest in the case of bajra (77%), followed by tur (59%), maize (54%), and urad (52%). For the rest of the crops, the margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be 50%.

In recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

During the period 2003-04 to 2013-14, for the 14 crops covered under the Kharif Marketing Season, the minimum absolute increase in MSP was Rs. 745/- per quintal for Bajra, and the maximum absolute increase was Rs. 3,130/- per quintal for Moong. While during the period 2013-14 to 2023-24, the minimum absolute increase in MSP was Rs. 780/- per quintal for Maize, and the maximum absolute increase was Rs. 4,234/- per quintal for Nigerseed.

Rs. per quintal:

Crops MSP 2003-04 MSP 2013-14 MSP 2023-24 Increase in MSP in 2013-14 over 2003-04 (D=B-A) Increase in MSP in 2023-24 over 2013-14 (E=C-B) A B C D E Cereals Paddy Common 550 1310 2183 760 873 Grade A^ 580 1345 2203 765 858 Jowar Hybrid 505 1500 3180 995 1680 MaldandiA - 1520 3225 - 1705 Bajra 505 1250 2500 745 1250 Ragi 505 1500 3846 995 2346 Maize 505 1310 2090 805 780 Pulses Tur/Arhar 1360 4300 7000 2940 2700 Moong 1370 4500 8558 3130 4058 Urad 1370 4300 6950 2930 2650 Oilseeds Groundnut 1400 4000 6377 2600 2377 Sunflower Seed 1250 3700 6760 2450 3060 Soybean (Yellow) 930 2560 4600 1630 2040 Sesamum 1485 4500 8635 3015 4135 Nigerseed 1155 3500 7734 2345 4234 Commercial Cotton (Medium Staple) 1725 3700 6620 1975 2920 (Long Staple)" 1925 4000 7020 2075 3020

During the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, the procurement of the 14 crops covered under the Kharif Marketing Season was 4,675.98 Lakhs Metric Ton (LMT), while during the period 2014-15 to 2023-24, procurement of these crops was 7,108.65 LMT.

Procurement of Kharif Crops from 2004-05 to 2013-14 and from 2014-15 to 2023-24, in LMT (Lakh Metric Tons):

Crops 2004-05 to 2013-14 2014-15 to 2023-24 Cereals Paddy 4,590.39 6,914.98 Jowar 1.92 5.64 Bajra 5.97 14.09 Ragi 0.92 21.31 Maize 36.94 8.20 Pulses Tur /Arhar 0.60 19.55 Moong 0.00 1 Urad 0.86 8.75 Oilseeds Groundnut 3.45 32.28 Sunflower Seed 0.28 - Soybean (Yellow) 0.01 1.10 Sesamum 0.05 0.03 Nigerseed 0.00 0.00 Commercial Cotton 34.59 63.41 Total 4,675.98 7,108.65

As per the 3rd Advance Estimates of production for 2023-24, total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 3288.6 Lakhs Metric Ton (LMT), and oilseeds production is touching 395.9 LMT. During 2023-24, kharif production of rice, pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals/Shree Anna, and cotton is estimated to be 1143.7 LMT, 68.6 LMT, 241.2 LMT, 130.3 LMT, and 325.2 Lakh bales, respectively.