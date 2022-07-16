Calcutta HC order to SP on missing pig creates sensation

Kolkata, July 16 In an unprecedented case in the judicial history, a judge of the Calcutta High Court ordered a Superintendent of Police to personally supervise the investigation process on alleged abduction of a pig from district court premises.

The order from Justice Shampa Sarkar, came on a petition by a group of lawyers practicing at Kalyani district court in Nadia district of West Bengal. The said pig, "Ghona" was brought up within the court premises and was pampered by all the lawyers practicing there. Recently, as alleged by the lawyers, a car came within the premises of the court, picked up Ghona and vanished from the scene.

The lawyers immediately filed a complaint at the local police station. However, following the police's reluctance to trace the missing animal, these lawyers approached the bench of Justice Sarkar, who expressed displeasure over the police reluctance to trace Ghona, "since it was just a pig".

Thereafter Justice Sarkar directed the Ranaghat Police District superintendent, Avijit Banerjee to personally supervise the investigation process in tracking Ghona.

The lawyers claimed that the entire process of abduction of Ghona was recorded in the CCTV footage installed within the Kalyani court, with even the car in which Ghona was abducted identified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor